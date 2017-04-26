Peralta (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

Run support has been the biggest factor in Peralta's early-season success in the wins column. He sports a 5.19 ERA, 5.79 FIP and 1.50 WHIP, after all. It was promising to see an uptick in strikeouts Wednesday, but his career 6.4 K/9 and 16.4 strikeout percentage entering the outing suggest it was likely a mirage. Peralta lines up for a road start against the Cardinals next.