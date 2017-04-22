Brewers' Wily Peralta: Roughed up by Cards on Friday
Peralta (3-1) coughed up six runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals. He failed to strike out a batter.
The 27-year-old's velocity spike to begin the season has attracted some buzz, but so far the extra mph hasn't resulted in better fantasy stats, as Peralta's 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB through 21 innings are right in line with his mediocre career numbers. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Reds.
