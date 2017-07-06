Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Recalled from Colorado Springs
Rivera was called up by the Brewers on Thursday.
The team placed Eric Sogard on the disabled list with an ankle injury prior to Thursday's game against the Cubs, bringing Rivera up for his first major-league call-up of the season. Rivera will provide infield depth while Sogard recovers, but hasn't exactly been tearing it up at the Triple-A level with Colorado Springs this season, batting just .238/.296/.337 in 71 games this year.
