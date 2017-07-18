Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The infielder made just one appearance since being called up to the big leagues, and with the Brewers in need of catching depth more than infield depth at the moment, Rivera will return to the minors. His positional versatility could help him find his way back to Milwaukee when the team's catching situation is sorted out once again, however.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast