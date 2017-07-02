Davies (9-4) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in six innings during Saturday's win over the Marlins. He struck out five.

Davies continues to benefit from some exceptional run support this season, as he is tied for the second-most wins (nine) in the National League despite some unimpressive numbers. The 24-year-old has only notched four quality starts in 17 tries this season, and his 5.03 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 60 strikeouts across 91.1 innings fail to move the fantasy needle. He's lined up to make his next start Thursday against the Cubs.