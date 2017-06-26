Davies (8-4) pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and a walk during Sunday's win over Atlanta. He didn't record a strikeout.

Davies had surrendered 15 runs through 15 innings over his previous three starts, so this was a nice rebound. He's been the beneficiary of excellent run support this season, as his underwhelming 4.98 ERA and 1.51 WHIP aren't the marks of a typical eight-game winner. Failing to strike out a batter Sunday also dropped his K/9 to a low-end 5.8. While there's hope he can lower his ratios, Davies isn't an overwhelmingly intriguing fantasy asset in at this stage of the game. He projects to make his next start against Miami at Miller Park.