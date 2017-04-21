Brewers' Zach Davies: Picks up win despite lackluster outing
Davies (1-2) collected his first win of the season Thursday against St. Louis, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He also fanned five Cardinals.
Despite being one of the few pitchers to be a lock for the rotation heading into the season, Davies has been less than stellar this season, with Thursday's start being no different. Just 57 of his 99 offerings went for strikes, which led to a lot of hitter-friendly counts and ultimately chased him from the contest after 5.1 frames. The right-hander was fortunate that the Brewers' offense was clicking, but he'll look to hold up his end of the bargain better in his next start Tuesday against Cincinnati.
