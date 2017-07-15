Brewers' Zach Davies: Rides offense to 11th win
Davies (11-4) picked up the win despite allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and five walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings Friday against the Phillies.
Davies was gifted an eight-run second inning and just barely managed to keep the floodgates from bursting. This has been the story of Davies's season thus far. He was getting an average of six runs of support per game entering Friday's start, fifth most among all qualified MLB starters. Davies's ERA is up to 5.08, though, so don't get too enamored by that slick win-loss record.
