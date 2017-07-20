Brewers' Zach Davies: Sharp in no-decision against Pirates
Davies went seven innings against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing just an unearned run on eight hits and a walk while striking out four. He didn't factor into the decision in the eventual 10-inning loss.
Davies turns in sharp outings like this one every now and again, but he tends to put way too many men on base (1.49 WHIP) while striking out way too few hitters (6.0 K/9) -- not a formula for success in the fantasy realm. Yes, he somehow owns an 11-4 record, but don't mistake that for an indication of success on the mound. The soft-tossing righty's next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Nationals.
