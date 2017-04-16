Brewers' Zach Davies: Surrenders three runs in no-decision
Davies allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings during Saturday's loss to Cincinnati.
Davies entered 2017 with a serviceable 3.92 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over the first 34 starts of his career dating back to 2015. Those numbers don't move mountains in the majority of settings, and especially with a 19.4 strikeout percentage, but Davies was a viable streaming option and NL-only arm. Things have gone much worse to start this season, though. The 24-year-old righty has allowed 14 runs through three starts and sports a 8.79 ERA (4.89 FIP), 2.02 WHIP and 15.5 strikeout percentage. There is potential for Davies to turn it around, but you'll likely want to take a wait-and-see approach in all formats.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Poor outing Sunday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Hit hard in Tuesday's loss•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Set for rotation•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Earns 11th victory with five-inning effort•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Pitches well in loss•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Strikes out nine against Cardinals•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...