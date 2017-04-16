Davies allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings during Saturday's loss to Cincinnati.

Davies entered 2017 with a serviceable 3.92 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over the first 34 starts of his career dating back to 2015. Those numbers don't move mountains in the majority of settings, and especially with a 19.4 strikeout percentage, but Davies was a viable streaming option and NL-only arm. Things have gone much worse to start this season, though. The 24-year-old righty has allowed 14 runs through three starts and sports a 8.79 ERA (4.89 FIP), 2.02 WHIP and 15.5 strikeout percentage. There is potential for Davies to turn it around, but you'll likely want to take a wait-and-see approach in all formats.