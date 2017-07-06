Brewers' Zach Davies: Tallies 10th victory Thursday
Davies (10-4) collected his 10th win of the season Thursday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings pitched. He also struck out three and walked none.
The right-hander filled the zone all afternoon, firing 71 of his 102 offerings for strikes. He got into some trouble in the third inning, but he managed to escape thanks to some nice defense behind him. Davies continues to be blessed by tons of run support, but he has also stepped up his game as of late, sporting a 2.84 ERA in his past three starts. He'll make his next start against the Phillies on the Sunday following the All-Star break.
More News
