Davies (2-2) scattered six hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out six in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

He needed 95 pitches (65 strikes) to barely qualify for the win. but this still ranks as Davies' strongest outing of the season so far. Despite an ugly 6.57 ERA and 1.86 WHIP, the 24-year-old does seem to be steadying the ship and has a 21:7 K:BB over his last 20.1 innings, offering an encouraging sign that he'll be able to keep chipping away at those ratios. Davies will next take the mound Monday in St. Louis.