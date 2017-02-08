Wilson is eyeing a return to baseball as a knuckleballer, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's been two and a half years since Wilson last pitched in the big leagues, before the Dodgers released him with $9.5 million still owed. He said he has been working on his knuckleball and has pitched for at least two clubs in the last two weeks. He'll look to revive his career like many past knuckleballers, and he'll likely get a shot to do so at a team's camp.