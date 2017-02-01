Bronson Arroyo: Close to deal with Reds
Arroyo (shoulder) is close to signing a minor league deal with the Reds.
Arroyo was in Cincinnati on Tuesday to see a concert, but expects to finish the deal by the end of the week. The Reds are obviously buying into the notion that he can provide some veteran leadership for all their young pitchers, and potentially soak up some innings until they deem prospects like Amir Garrett and Robert Stephenson to be ready.
