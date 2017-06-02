Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Blanks Dodgers through six

Wainwright (6-3) allowed just four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out six batters during Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

It's been a significant turnaround for the veteran righty, as Wainwright has now allowed just a single run thorough 26.1 innings over his past four starts. He's recorded the win in each of the four outings, too. After posting a discouraging 4.62 ERA and 1.40 WHIP last season, it's reasonable to be skeptical about Wainwright's current run. However, the veteran was also a fantasy stalwart for the better part of a decade, so it's probably worth giving him the benefit of doubt for the time being. A daunting road matchup against the Reds at Great American Ball Park is on deck, and it could be a telling test. It's also worth adding that Wainwright's two-run home run provided all the offense St. Louis needed Thursday.