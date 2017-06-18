Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bombed by Orioles
Wainwright (7-5) allowed nine runs on seven hits (including three home runs) and a walk while striking out just one batter through 1.2 innings during Saturday's loss to Baltimore.
Allowing three homers stands out more than anything, as Wainwright had surrendered just five bombs through his first 13 outings of the year. The veteran has allowed four runs or more in seven of his 14 starts and sports a discouraging 5.75 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 for the campaign. However, Wainwright has also mixed in a number of gems, so he's still on the fantasy radar as a high-risk, modest-reward option. He'll look to bounce back at home against Pittsburgh in his next start.
