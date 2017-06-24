Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Deals seven strong frames in Friday's no-decision

Wainwright gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over seven innings Friday but came away with a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the Pirates. He struck out five.

Jameson Taillon was just as good for Pittsburgh, leaving the bullpens to settle the matter. Wainwright threw 66 of 97 pitches for strikes in delivering just his fifth quality start of the year, but after being hammered for nine runs in two separate outings this month, the veteran righty still carries a 5.35 ERA. Things won't get any easier for him Wednesday on the road against the dangerous Diamondbacks.