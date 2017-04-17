Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Drops to 0-3 after another rough outing
Wainwright (0-3) allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four batters through 4.2 innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
Considering he allowed 12 baserunners, Wainwright was lucky to surrender just four runs. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off his worst season (4.26 ERA and 3.93 FIP) since establishing himself as a starter in 2007, and 2017 hasn't looked promising, either. Wainwright struggled to induce groundballs (43.8 percent) and allowed a career-high 11.8 home run-to-fly ball rate in 2016, and there has been no improvement through three starts this year with 41.7 percent and 13.8 percent marks, respectively.
