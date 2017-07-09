Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Earns 10th win Saturday
Wainwright (10-5) allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven over 6.2 innings in a win over the Mets on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.
Jay Bruce's homer in the seventh inning accounted for all of the damage against Wainwright. The 35-year-old struggled at home against the Marlins his last time out, giving up six runs over five innings, but he's been quite good otherwise while pitching at Busch Stadium (7-1 record, 3.19 ERA over 59.1 innings this season). Most of Wainwright's struggles have come on the road (8.36 ERA).
