Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans nine Friday
Wainwright (1-3) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out nine over five innings in a 6-3 win over the Brewers on Friday..
He also provided himself with all the offense he would need on the night, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Wainwright is still struggling with his efficiency -- he needed 100 pitches (64 strikes) to barely qualify for the win Friday, and he has yet to throw a pitch in the sixth inning through four starts this season -- but this dominant showing definitely seems like a step in the right direction for the 35-year-old. He'll next take the mound Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Drops to 0-3 after another rough outing•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Hit hard in second start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Allows two runs, takes loss versus Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Surrenders three earned in final start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bounces back in Thursday start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Keeping disastrous Friday start in perspective•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...