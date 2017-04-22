Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans nine Friday

Wainwright (1-3) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out nine over five innings in a 6-3 win over the Brewers on Friday..

He also provided himself with all the offense he would need on the night, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Wainwright is still struggling with his efficiency -- he needed 100 pitches (64 strikes) to barely qualify for the win Friday, and he has yet to throw a pitch in the sixth inning through four starts this season -- but this dominant showing definitely seems like a step in the right direction for the 35-year-old. He'll next take the mound Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.