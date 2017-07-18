Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Grabs 11th win

Wainwright (11-5) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out just three batters over 5.2 innings during Monday's win over the Mets.

Wainwright's inconsistent season continued Monday, as he's now allowed two runs or fewer for the 11th time this season. Unfortunately, he's allowed 46 runs through 35.2 innings over his other eight starts. It is worth noting that the veteran has been much better at home with a 3.19 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 8.0 K/9, which is something to keep in mind moving forward. Wainwright lines up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next start.