Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impresses in Arizona for eighth win

Wainwright (8-5) struck out eight Diamondbacks over 6.1 innings Wednesday, giving up just two runs on eight his and a walk in a 4-3 win.

He's now turned in two consecutive sharp outings, offering some hope that Wainwright may be turning the corner after a pair of blowups earlier in June. Waino is still on the margins of fantasy relevance in most formats, but he's been a bit unlucky, plus his track record makes any sign of a hot streak intriguing.