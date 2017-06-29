Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impresses in Arizona for eighth win
Wainwright (8-5) struck out eight Diamondbacks over 6.1 innings Wednesday, giving up just two runs on eight his and a walk in a 4-3 win.
He's now turned in two consecutive sharp outings, offering some hope that Wainwright may be turning the corner after a pair of blowups earlier in June. Waino is still on the margins of fantasy relevance in most formats, but he's been a bit unlucky, plus his track record makes any sign of a hot streak intriguing.
