Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impressively shuts down Rockies on Saturday
Wainwright (5-3) fired seven shutout innings in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out six.
The 35-year-old turned in his second seven-inning scoreless effort in his last three starts while also recording six strikeouts for the second straight outing. Wainwright was able to keep the ball down consistently and avoid the thin air of Coors Field, notching 10 groundball outs overall, which marked the third time in the last four trips to the mound that he's hit double digits in that category. After a couple of rocky starts to open the month, Wainwright has compiled a 0.44 ERA, .169 BAA, .217 wOBA and 0.98 WHIP over the 20.1 innings encompassing his last three starts. He'll look to keep it going as the calendar flips to June when he takes on the Dodgers at home next Thursday.
