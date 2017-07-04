Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Run support paves way to ninth win

Wainwright (9-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight batters through five innings during Monday's win over Miami.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning and then seven more in the third frame, so Wainwright was in cruise control early on. However, the veteran surrendered six runs in the top of the fifth frame and didn't return for the sixth. Despite picking up the win and fanning eight batters, it wasn't an encouraging outing. Wainwright takes a 5.48 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 into his next start against the Mets at Busch Stadium.