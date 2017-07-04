Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Run support paves way to ninth win
Wainwright (9-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight batters through five innings during Monday's win over Miami.
St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning and then seven more in the third frame, so Wainwright was in cruise control early on. However, the veteran surrendered six runs in the top of the fifth frame and didn't return for the sixth. Despite picking up the win and fanning eight batters, it wasn't an encouraging outing. Wainwright takes a 5.48 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 into his next start against the Mets at Busch Stadium.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impresses in Arizona for eighth win•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Deals seven strong frames in Friday's no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bombed by Orioles•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bounces back with seventh win•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Crushed by Reds on Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Blanks Dodgers through six•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...