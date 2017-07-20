Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Continues working with hitting coach in Triple-A
Diaz (personal), who is slashing .217/.229/.348 through 11 games with Triple-A Memphis, continues to work closely with Redbirds hitting coach Mark Budaska, Alaina Getzenberg of MLB.com reports.
Much like teammate Randal Grichuk, Diaz was unexpectedly sent to Memphis earlier in the season, although the latter's serviceable .260/.293/.396 line made his demotion even more surprising. At the time, the Cuban shortstop was struggling with pitch selection and dealing with thumb and ankle ailments, which certainly may have played a part in his struggles. Budaska, who also worked with Grichuk during his Redbirds tenure in late May and early June, has been focusing on helping Diaz improve his plate discipline and pitch recognition. While his numbers thus far haven't exactly validated the amount of work the two have put in, Diaz did post a pair of multi-hit efforts over his most recent three games before leaving the team until this coming Friday to tend to a personal matter.
