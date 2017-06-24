Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Heads to bench Saturday
Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Diaz is just 1-for-8 with three strikeouts over his last three games, so he'll head to the bench for a breather. Paul DeJong will slide over to start at shortstop for Diaz, allowing Greg Garcia to notch a start at the keystone.
