Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Heads to bench Saturday

Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Diaz is just 1-for-8 with three strikeouts over his last three games, so he'll head to the bench for a breather. Paul DeJong will slide over to start at shortstop for Diaz, allowing Greg Garcia to notch a start at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories