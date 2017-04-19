Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Not in lineup Wednesday
Diaz is out of the Cardinals' lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Pirates.
Diaz is 0-for-16 over the last four games, so Wednesday should provide a nice mental break for the young hitter. Greg Garcia will take over at shortstop.
