Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Optioned to Triple-A Memphis
Diaz was sent down by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Diaz started the past 13 games before hitting the bench for Tuesday's contest. After another day out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest, the team announced that Diaz would be optioned to Triple-A Memphis with Alex Mejia taking his place on the big-league team. Thus far in 2017, Diaz is hitting .260/.293/.396 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. Even though he has been struggling, this move comes as a surprise, but the 26-year-old will likely be back with the team in the near future after getting reps at Memphis.
