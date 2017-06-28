Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup again Wednesday

Diaz is not in Wednesday's lineup, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

Diaz will sit for the second straight outing after getting starts in the 13 previous games. There doesn't appear to be an injury, but Paul DeJong is once again sliding over to short while Greg Garcia mans the keystone.

