Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Out of Saturday's lineup
Diaz is out of Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
He is hitting .239 with three home runs and zero walks through 67 at-bats. Greg Garcia will get the start at shortstop and lead off against righty Chase Anderson.
