Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Scuffling at plate in Triple-A

Diaz is slashing .188/.182/.375 over his first seven games with Triple-A Memphis.

The 26-year-old shortstop has provided some pop in the form of three doubles, a homer and seven RBI, but he's otherwise struggled and has yet to draw a walk. Diaz was somewhat surprisingly sent down to Memphis on June 28 despite a respectable .260 average with the big-league club, with the goal presumably being to have him make a few adjustments at the plate and return as a more effective hitter. A similar approach seems to have worked wonders for outfielder Randal Grichuk, but Diaz actually seems to have regressed in the early going of his minor-league stint.