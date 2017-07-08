Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Scuffling at plate in Triple-A
Diaz is slashing .188/.182/.375 over his first seven games with Triple-A Memphis.
The 26-year-old shortstop has provided some pop in the form of three doubles, a homer and seven RBI, but he's otherwise struggled and has yet to draw a walk. Diaz was somewhat surprisingly sent down to Memphis on June 28 despite a respectable .260 average with the big-league club, with the goal presumably being to have him make a few adjustments at the plate and return as a more effective hitter. A similar approach seems to have worked wonders for outfielder Randal Grichuk, but Diaz actually seems to have regressed in the early going of his minor-league stint.
More News
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Optioned to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Homers against Brewers•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...