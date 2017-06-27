Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Takes seat Tuesday
Diaz is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Diaz will head to the bench for a breather after appearing in 13 straight games for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong will slide over to shortstop in his stead, while Greg Garcia gets the start at second base.
