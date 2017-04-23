Diaz hit a solo home run in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Diaz burst onto the scene as a freshman, and he outproduced expectations based on his pedigree. However, he's already up to four home runs and is a key cog for the Cardinals. The risk of a sophomore slump still looms, but more of the same from Diaz could put that concern to rest in a hurry.