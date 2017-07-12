Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Bound for Triple-A
Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mejia was called up to provide depth following the demotion of Aledmys Diaz, but failed to make a real impression in limited playing time, mainly being passed over for starts in favor of Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong. He returns to Memphis, where he was slashing .263/.333/.289 over 11 games following a mid-season promotion from Double-A. Kolten Wong was reinstated from the 10-day DL in a corresponding move.
