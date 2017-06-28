Mejia was promoted to the big leagues for the first time prior to Wednesday's game against Arizona, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

Mejia has spent the bulk of the 2017 season with Double-A Springfield, with his past 11 games played at the Triple-A level with Memphis. Between the two, he has batted .253/.309/.355 with three home runs and 27 RBI this year, and could see some time at the middle infield positions with Aledmys Diaz being sent down to Memphis in his place. The team also shifted Alex Reyes to the 60-day DL to make room for Mejia on the 40-man roster.