Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Smacks first big-league homer Saturday
Mejia went 2-for-3 with two RBI from a solo home run and a run-scoring single in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.
The rookie was responsible for all of the Cardinals' scoring on a night in which Michael Wacha and Gio Gonzalez engaged in an intense pitcher's duel. Mejia is getting his first exposure to big-league arms after five-plus minor-league campaigns, so some struggles are to be expected. However, now that he's gotten his first major-league hit and home run out of the way, he's likely to be moving forward with a healthy dose of confidence.
