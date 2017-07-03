Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Takes seat Monday
Mejia is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins.
After connecting on his first career home run in Saturday's win over the Nationals, Mejia was awarded a second straight start Sunday, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity with an 0-for-4, two-strikeout showing. Manager Mike Matheny has shown a preference for using Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong as his middle-infield combination while Kolten Wong (triceps) has been on the disabled list, so it appears Mejia will find himself on the bench in most games.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...