Mejia is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

After connecting on his first career home run in Saturday's win over the Nationals, Mejia was awarded a second straight start Sunday, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity with an 0-for-4, two-strikeout showing. Manager Mike Matheny has shown a preference for using Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong as his middle-infield combination while Kolten Wong (triceps) has been on the disabled list, so it appears Mejia will find himself on the bench in most games.

