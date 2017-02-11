Reyes will pitch for Team Dominican in this year's World Baseball Classic, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The emerging prospect will join a talent-laden roster that will be looking to defend the 2013 WBC title. Reyes will join a talented pitching staff that will be spearheaded by teammate Carlos Martinez and the Giants' Johnny Cueto. After posting a 4-1 record and 1.57 ERA over 46.0 innings in 12 appearances last season, the 22-year-old right-hander is also slated to be a part of the Cardinals' starting rotation to open the 2017 campaign.

