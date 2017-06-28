Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Transfers to 60-day DL
Reyes (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
The Cardinals transferred Reyes in order to make room for Alex Mejia on the 40-man roster. Reyes underwent Tommy John surgery this February and will miss the entirety of the 2017 season.
