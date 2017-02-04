Gomber has received a spring training invite for the second consecutive year after a successful 2016 season, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.comreports.

The Cardinals' 2015 Minor League Pitcher of the Year provided a solid encore in 2016, tallying a 2.69 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over the 127 innings spanning his 21 starts. Gomber made 17 of those trips to the mound for High-A Palm Beach before moving up to Double-A Springfield for his last four outings. The southpaw then went 5-1 with a 2.14 ERA over seven starts in the Arizona Fall League, sealing the deal in terms of getting another look with the big league club during the exhibition slate. With lefties Jaime Garcia and Tim Cooney having departed this offseason, the Cardinals are currently devoid of that handedness in the potential starting rotation, making Gomber an intriguing prospect to watch while Marco Gonzalez (elbow) and Tyler Lyons (knee) attempt to make returns from significant surgeries.