Cecil fired a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins, recording a strikeout.

The veteran reliever last gave up an earned run in a rough outing on June 7 against the Reds, a stretch of 12 appearances. Cecil was charged with four blown saves in what was a rough start to the season, but he's lowered his ERA over two full runs from 5.66 to 3.58 since the aforementioned appearance. He's become a decent source of holds, and considering he eclipsed 60 games in three of his last four seasons with the Blue Jays, he's likely to continue seeing a robust workload moving forward.