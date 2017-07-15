Cecil fired a scoreless seventh inning in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Pirates, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

The left-handed reliever extended his scoreless appearance streak to 15 with Friday's effort, a stretch in which Cecil has notched a victory and five holds. His ERA has dropped well over two full runs (5.66 to 3.22) during that span as well, making the 31-year-old one of manager Mike Matheny's must trusted relief options.