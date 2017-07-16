Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Blows save in Sunday loss
Cecil was given the save opportunity Sunday against the Pirates and promptly gave up two runs to get the loss, retiring two batters.
It was interesting to see Trevor Rosenthal, who has previously been Mike Matheny's first choice when not using Seung Hwan Oh, pitching the eighth inning instead. Right now, there's not much clarity in the Cardinals' closer situation.
