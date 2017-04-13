Cecil earned his first hold of the season in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Nationals, getting one out to close out the eighth inning.

Bullpen mate Trevor Rosenthal made matters a bit interesting to open the frame, allowing three straight singles that netted a run for the Nationals. After Matt Bowman was brought on and disposed of Anthony Rendon, Cecil was called on to close out the inning against Bryce Harper with Adam Eaton on second and Adam Lind on third. It took seven pitches, but the veteran reliever got Harper to line out to third after running the count full, earning him a well-deserved first hold of the season. Cecil has been generally effective in four of his first five trips to the mound for the Cardinals, with the one glaring exception being an April 6 outing against the Cubs when he gave up four earned runs without recording an out.