Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Earns first save
Cecil pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his first save of the season during Monday's win over the Mets.
The St. Louis bullpen is in a state of flux, and Cecil has a legitimate chance to solidify himself as a closer candidate. Additionally, it's not out of the question to suggest that he's already established himself as the ninth-inning favorite after appearing in save situations in consecutive games. As a result, he's definitely an add candidate in the majority of settings. Still, Cecil's track record suggests that he's probably not the best option for the Cards and long-term fantasy expectations should be kept in check.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Blows save in Sunday loss•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Another solid effort in Friday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Another scoreless effort Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Logs ninth hold Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Notches first victory Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Scoreless inning in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...