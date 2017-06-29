Cecil was credited with his ninth hold in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording a pair of strikeouts.

The veteran reliever served as an all-important bridge to the Cardinals' ever-shaky ninth-inning situation, getting through the eighth on an efficient eight pitches. Cecil is in the midst of his best month of the season, one in which he's generated a 2.84 ERA, .208 wOBA, 22.2 strikeout rate, 0.71 WHIP and .163 BAA over 12.2 innings.

