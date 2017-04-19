Cecil earned his second hold of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The veteran southpaw came on with two on and one out in the seventh and induced an inning-ending double play from pinch-hitter from Jose Osuna to snuff out the threat. The 30-year-old now has four consecutive scoreless outings, slicing his ERA nearly in half from 15.00 to 7.94 in the process.