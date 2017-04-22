Cecil struck out the side in a clean seventh inning during Friday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.

It took just 12 pitches for the veteran lefty to impressively dispose of pinch-hitter Hernan Perez, Jonathan Villar and Eric Thames, all of them on swinging third strikes. Cecil's 6.75 ERA still bears the scab wounds of the four earned runs he gave up against the Cubs on April 6, but he's otherwise been highly effective. In seven subsequent appearances, the 30-year-old has given up just one earned run and four hits over 5.2 innings while also generating a 6:0 K:BB.