Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Strikes out side Friday
Cecil struck out the side in a clean seventh inning during Friday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.
It took just 12 pitches for the veteran lefty to impressively dispose of pinch-hitter Hernan Perez, Jonathan Villar and Eric Thames, all of them on swinging third strikes. Cecil's 6.75 ERA still bears the scab wounds of the four earned runs he gave up against the Cubs on April 6, but he's otherwise been highly effective. In seven subsequent appearances, the 30-year-old has given up just one earned run and four hits over 5.2 innings while also generating a 6:0 K:BB.
More News
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Second hold of season Tuesday•
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Earns first hold of season Wednesday•
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Bounces back from disastrous outing•
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Two solid outings over weekend•
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Wiggles out of trouble in Cardinals debut•
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: To play with Team USA in WBC•
