Cecil will be a part of Team USA in the WBC, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

After eight seasons north of the border with the Blue Jays, the veteran southpaw inked a four-year deal with the Cardinals on Nov. 19, and will be part of a Team USA staff that includes the Royals' Danny Duffy, the Tigers' Michael Fulmer, the Rays' Chris Archer, the Nationals' Tanner Roark, and former Toronto teammates J.A. Happ and Marcus Stroman. Cecil could serve as one of manager Jim Leyland's top bullpen options alongside the Indians' Andrew Miller during the tournament, and he'll look to bounce back this coming season from a somewhat shaky 2016 campaign that saw him post his highest ERA (3.93) since 2012.