Martinez (0-2) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and eight walks while striking out 11 batters through 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

After the Reds beat Martinez around in his previous start, Saturday's performance was a step in the right direction, especially in the strikeouts column, though the eight walks are alarming. The 25-year-old hurler posted a rock-solid 3.02 ERA (3.42 FIP) with a 22.9 strikeout percentage over the previous two seasons, which highlights his tremendous upside. He'll look to secure his first win of the season on the road against the Brewers on Thursday.