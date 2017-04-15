Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans 11 Yankees in losing effort
Martinez (0-2) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and eight walks while striking out 11 batters through 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to the Yankees.
After the Reds beat Martinez around in his previous start, Saturday's performance was a step in the right direction, especially in the strikeouts column, though the eight walks are alarming. The 25-year-old hurler posted a rock-solid 3.02 ERA (3.42 FIP) with a 22.9 strikeout percentage over the previous two seasons, which highlights his tremendous upside. He'll look to secure his first win of the season on the road against the Brewers on Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Hit hard in second start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dazzles in no-decision in season opener•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid tune-up for opener Monday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fires five shutout frames Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returning to rotation Wednesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...